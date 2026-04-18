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Govt sets up committee for expert advisory on India's AI governance

The TPEC, chaired by the Secretary, MeitY, brings together a carefully selected group of experts spanning academic research, the technology industry and digital policy

AI, Artificial Intelligence
(Photo: Reuetrs)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 8:23 PM IST
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The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has constituted an advisory body to provide specialised technical, policy, and strategic expertise to support the functioning of the recently constituted AI Governance and Economic Group (AIGEG).

As an advisory body for the AIGEG -- the Technology and Policy Expert Committee (TPEC) will provide it expert inputs necessary to make well-informed decisions on policy design, regulatory measures and India's engagements in AI governance across global forums, an official release said.

The TPEC, chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, brings together a carefully selected group of experts spanning academic research, the technology industry and digital policy.

The AI Governance Guidelines task the committee with ensuring that the AIGEG's governance deliberations are supported by a contemporary and nuanced understanding of technological developments, policy approaches, regulatory design and global practices, while remaining responsive to India's unique social, economic and strategic context.

"Within India's newly created AI governance architecture, the AIGEG will set the strategic direction and coordinate policy across government, while the TPEC will provide subject matter guidance by translating technical and policy issues into actionable insights," the release said.

This institutional framework has been designed to enable a dynamic, adaptive and future-forward approach to AI governance and to ensure strategic, technical and policy coherence in governance decisions, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Artificial intelligenceIndustry News

First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 8:23 PM IST

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