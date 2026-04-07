Govt to expand ₹10,683 crore PLI scheme for textiles, add more products

The government will expand the coverage of the ₹10,683-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles covering man-made fibre (MMF) apparel, fabrics, and technical textiles, Union minister Giriraj Singh said on Tuesday.

The addition of products to the list of eligible items for receiving the government's financial support will support industry, enhance ease of doing business, encourage fresh investments in the sector and accelerate growth in the textiles sector. It underscores the Narendra Modi-led government's focus on fostering employment and driving India's leadership in the global textile market.

Singh told PTI that the government will "certainly expand" the coverage under PLI textiles for product categories.