Govt to share rocket technology to hasten development of local space firms

By Rajesh Roy and Mihir Mishra

India said it plans to share its technology involving the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, the country’s most reliable rocket, to help speed up development of the local space industry.

“We have released an expression of interest to transfer the technology of the PSLV rocket to the private sector,” Pawan Goenka, chairman of Indian National Space promotion and Authorization Centre, said in a recent interview. Only “companies that are majority owned and controlled by Indians” will qualify, he said.

The move is designed to bolster production of Indian rockets as the country seeks to become a hub for small satellite launches. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to open the industry to the private sector in 2019, hundreds of space-related startups have sprouted, and even billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms Ltd. has voiced its plans to build a satellite constellation.