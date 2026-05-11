Govt to soon launch 'Made in India' branding scheme: DPIIT secretary

The government is preparing to launch the broader “Made in India” branding scheme after an encouraging pilot in the steel sector to promote a strong identity for Indian products in global markets, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia said on Monday."The Made in India brand scheme has been in the can for quite a long time, and it is finally getting launched. We have had a pilot run with the steel sector, and it has been quite encouraging. We will be having greater discussions with the industry as to which are the sectors we can roll it out in, but the framework is ready," Singh said while speaking at the Annual Business Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).Speaking at a separate session, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said India’s industrial policy needs to complement its trade policy to help substitute some imports and spur economic growth in the country.The comments by the secretaries came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted citizens to reduce consumption of imported items to curb demand for foreign exchange amid disruptions caused by the West Asia war.“We'll have to bring in an industrial policy that complements our trade policy. They cannot run in two different directions. If I am focusing on trade with certain economies and trying to bring in GVCs to India, the industrial policy will need to complement so that those sectors are strengthened. Industrial policy is able to spur growth in those sectors which will be able not only to substitute some of our imports in the industry, but also let us grow in the future,” Agrawal said.Referring to Modi’s earlier call to identify 100 products for domestic manufacturing to reduce import dependence, Bhatia said the government has identified a set of products across sectors that are either not manufactured in India or are being produced inadequately, including components in the automobile and motorcycle sectors where technology gaps can be bridged.Bhatia said the government is targeting the “missing middle” in manufacturing by focusing on intermediate goods production and helping MSMEs scale up.Agrawal said tariffs are becoming an impediment to India’s industrial growth. “Industries are not able to take long-term investment decisions because tariff predictability is not there. You are not able to become an important part of global supply chains because your tariff certainty across borders is not very clear,” he added.The commerce secretary said the free trade agreements (FTAs) India signed in the last six years have gone beyond tariffs. “We are talking of services more deeply, trying to see that we are working more on harmonisation of regulations because at the end of these FTAs, we want to provide a very predictable trade, tariff, and regulatory environment to our investors and our industry. That will enable us not only to grow trade, but also create the right foundation for getting the right investment, both domestic and foreign, in a manner which will give sustainability to the industry,” he added.On FTA utilisation, Agrawal said import growth has outpaced export growth. “Imports have definitely grown because we live in a high-tariff environment, and when our tariffs go down, there is an import diversion which takes place. Also, because our own domestic demand has been growing. But export growth has not matched the same speed, because maybe the tariffs on the other side were not very high. And maybe we are not able to create those services. At the same time, regulatory harmonisation has been an impeding factor which has not led to our export growth,” he added.