Govt unveils ₹497 cr RELIEF scheme to aid exporters hit by West Asia crisis

The government on Thursday unveiled a scheme — Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation (RELIEF) — worth ₹497 crore to assuage some of the challenges related to “extraordinary freight escalation, heightened insurance premia and war-related export risks” that Indian exporters have been grappling with due to the conflict in West Asia.

The commerce and industry ministry called the scheme a “time-bound and targeted intervention” and launched it under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM).

Escalating security concerns around the Strait of Hormuz due to the United States-Israel war with Iran have led to vessel diversions, longer sailing routes, congestion at transshipment hubs and emergency conflict-linked surcharges. This has not only resulted in higher logistics costs but has also created operational uncertainty for export consignments moving to or through the region.

“Our exporters who have been exporting to the Middle East (West Asia) are facing certain challenges. There have been instances where their exports, which were meant for some of the countries in the Middle East, have not been able to reach their destinations. Their future exports are also getting impacted. There is a sense of worry among the exporters,” Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal told reporters in a briefing. Cargo accumulation at ports and airports, with perishable shipments, has been affected the most. MSME exporters have been hit the hardest, with payment delays, working capital stress and limited ability to pass on cost increases.

Lav Agarwal, Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), said that the calibrated support package was needed to stabilise export flows and protect India’s market share during this crisis. Shipping lines and insurers have introduced additional war risk premiums and emergency conflict surcharges. For instance, during the Red Sea crisis in FY24, freight rates on key routes rose nearly 90–100 per cent within a short period, he said. “Through RELIEF, the government aims to mitigate the immediate impact of logistics disruptions, protect exporter confidence, prevent order cancellations and safeguard employment in export-linked sectors. The intervention also reinforces India’s commitment to maintaining resilience and competitiveness in global trade during periods of uncertainty,” the official statement said.

THE SCHEME The scheme will be implemented by state-owned export credit agency ECGC Ltd, which will handle verification, claims, settlement and disbursement. Exports to or via countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Iraq, Iran and Yemen are covered. The RELIEF scheme is a three-component package for the already insured exporters, upcoming exports to the Gulf region and non-ECGC MSME exporters. Exporters who have already obtained ECGC credit insurance cover for eligible consignments will benefit from up to 100 per cent risk coverage, over and above the existing ECGC cover, during the eligible period — February 14, 2026 to March 15, 2026 — thereby ensuring enhanced protection without additional financial burden. The estimated support from the government will be ₹56 crore.

In the case of exporters planning future consignments, during the next three months — March 16, 2026 to June 15, 2026 — they will be encouraged to obtain ECGC cover with government support for up to 95 per cent risk coverage, over and above the existing ECGC cover. This will help sustain exporter confidence and facilitate continued shipment flows despite logistics uncertainties. The estimated support will be ₹159 crore. In the case of MSME exporters that may not have availed credit insurance — from February 14, 2026 to March 15, 2026 — but are facing extraordinary freight and insurance surcharge burdens, the scheme includes a partial reimbursement of up to 50 per cent. The estimated support will be ₹282 crore.