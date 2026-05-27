Govt warns industrial consumers against shifting to retail fuel outlets

The government has warned of strict action against industrial consumers procuring fuel from retail outlets, saying the practice is adversely impacting the financial health of state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs).

“The Government has requested states and Union Territories (UTs) to form special squads and take strict action against malpractice of bulk consumers and hoarders taking supplies meant for retail consumers, black marketing, unauthorised stocking and diversion of petroleum products under relevant provisions of the Essential Commodities (EC) Act and control orders issued thereunder,” the government said on Wednesday.

On May 27, retail petrol in Delhi cost ₹102.12 a litre while diesel was sold at ₹95.20 a litre. Bulk diesel was priced at ₹149 per litre in the national capital.

State-run OMCs are currently absorbing losses of around ₹550 crore per day on the sale of petrol, diesel and domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The oil companies have refrained from passing on the full impact of high international prices to consumers, including households, two-wheeler commuters and farmers at the pump. However, such cushioning was not extended to industrial procurement, where pricing tracks international actuals as a matter of standing policy, the government said. “Industrial consumers who divert their purchases from the industrial channel to the retail pump capture this cushion at the cost of the ordinary citizen. They also concentrate demand at the pump in a way that produces local shortages where none would otherwise exist,” it added.