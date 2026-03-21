Goyal meets Eli Lilly Prez; discusses steps to strengthen 'Make in India'

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with Patrik Jonsson, Executive Vice President and President of Lilly International, discussing India's growth trajectory and the company's expanding presence in the country.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Goyal said on Friday that the discussions focused on Eli Lilly and Company's increasing operations and investments in India, and ways to further strengthen the 'Make in India for the world' initiative.

"Held a meeting with Patrik Jonsson, Executive VP and President, Lilly International, USA. We discussed the India growth story, Eli Lilly & Company's expanding operations and investments in India, and the steps to further strengthen Make in India for the world," the post read.

Earlier in the day, Piyush Goyal held a virtual meeting with Harry Theoharis, Greece's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. He highlighted that the discussions revolved around deepening cooperation between India and Greece. "Held a virtual meeting with Mr. Harry Theoharis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Greece. Discussed ways to further deepen India-Greece cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, maritime connectivity and other areas of mutual interest. India values its growing partnership with Greece and looks forward to advancing this engagement further," Piyush Goyal said on X. Goyal also held a "productive interaction" with Aadit Palicha, Co-founder and CEO of Zepto, focusing on skilling, innovation, and strengthening supply chains.