Goyal woos Canadian investors to partner with India in clean energy, AI

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has held meetings with Canada's leading pension funds, sovereign and institutional investors, and invited stakeholders to partner with India in areas such as clean energy, technology, digital infrastructure, AI, and manufacturing.

The minister is in Canada for a three-day official visit.

"Delighted to co-chair the 'Canada-India Investment Roundtable' alongside Mr. @MSidhuLiberal, Minister of International Trade of Canada. Held extensive discussions with Canada's leading pension funds, sovereign and institutional investors, members of the Canada-India Business Council and other stakeholders," Goyal said in a social media post.

During the meeting, he highlighted India's focus on infrastructure, financial sector reforms and ease of doing business to create opportunities for global investors.