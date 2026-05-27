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Goyal woos Canadian investors to partner with India in clean energy, AI

Goyal also held a series of bilateral meetings with business representatives to discuss investment opportunities in India and areas of increasing collaborations

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is in Canada for a three-day official visit (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 12:03 PM IST
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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has held meetings with Canada's leading pension funds, sovereign and institutional investors, and invited stakeholders to partner with India in areas such as clean energy, technology, digital infrastructure, AI, and manufacturing.

The minister is in Canada for a three-day official visit.

"Delighted to co-chair the 'Canada-India Investment Roundtable' alongside Mr. @MSidhuLiberal, Minister of International Trade of Canada. Held extensive discussions with Canada's leading pension funds, sovereign and institutional investors, members of the Canada-India Business Council and other stakeholders," Goyal said in a social media post.

During the meeting, he highlighted India's focus on infrastructure, financial sector reforms and ease of doing business to create opportunities for global investors.

Goyal also held a series of bilateral meetings with business representatives to discuss investment opportunities in India and areas of increasing collaborations.

He met V Prem Watsa, Chairman and CEO, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd; Philip Witherington, President and CEO of Manulife Financial Corporation; Kevin Strain, President & CEO, Sun Life Canada; Raymond Chun, President & CEO of Toronto Dominion Bank Group; Rahim Suleman, President and CEO of Neo Performance Materials; and Max Koeune, President and CEO of McCain Foods.

"Held a productive interaction with Mr. Kevin Strain, President & CEO, @SunLifeCA , on opportunities for expanding collaboration in insurance, retirement solutions, healthcare financing, and long-term investments in India's rapidly growing financial services ecosystem," Goyal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Piyush GoyalCanadaIndia-CanadaInvestors

First Published: May 27 2026 | 12:03 PM IST

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