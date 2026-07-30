Buzzing :

Mankind Pharma Q3 ResultsSwiggy Q1 Results 2026Q1 Results TodayVedanta Aluminium Q1 ResultsMankind Pharma Q1 ResultsAjanta Pharma Q1 ResultsM & M Q1 Result 2026Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 Live Updates
Home / Industry / News / Green hydrogen hub in Andhra Pradesh offers mega opportunity: NGEL CEO

Green hydrogen hub in Andhra Pradesh offers mega opportunity: NGEL CEO

NTPC Green Energy chief says the Rs 1.85 lakh crore project will spur demand for electrical equipment, while CEA flags grid stability and equipment lead times

green hydrogen
premium
Photo: Bloomberg
Nandini Keshari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:45 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The proposed ₹1.85 lakh crore green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka, near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, will create significant opportunities for the industry, Sarit Maheshwari, chief executive officer (CEO) of NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), said at an event on Thursday.
 
The project, being developed jointly by NGEL, the renewable energy arm of NTPC, and the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP), will have nearly 20 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity and produce green ammonia, green methanol, green urea and sustainable aviation fuel.
 
Maheshwari said the next phase of growth would be driven by four interconnected pillars: renewable energy at scale, energy storage and grid flexibility, digital transformation of power systems, and the creation of new demand ecosystems.
 
Each additional gigawatt of capacity creates opportunities across the electrical manufacturing ecosystem, he said, adding that there will be demand for transformers, switchgear, transmission towers, cables and conductors, protection and automation systems, power electronics, communication systems, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) infrastructure, and grid equipment.
 
As renewable energy penetration rises, energy storage will play a critical role in providing grid stability, frequency regulation, peak demand support, ancillary services and improved power quality, he added.
 
Speaking at the same event, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Chairman Ghanshyam Prasad said a committee had been constituted to examine the issue of grid oscillations.
 
“The last event that happened in Khavda Renewable Energy Park was alarming as we lost around 9,000 MW at a single location. That region will have 40,000-45,000 MW. If a similar event occurs then, the grid will face a very serious challenge,” he said.
 
“Therefore, I request all stakeholders, especially the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), to actively deliberate within the committee and come up with practical solutions,” he added.
 
Prasad also spoke about the need to improve power supply quality and increase the indigenisation of power equipment.
 
“In the last one to two years, we saw that lead times kept increasing, which was a matter of concern for developers, and we had to slightly slow the pace of development,” he said.
 
“We should be able to reduce lead times substantially because the renewable energy industry needs to commission projects quickly,” he added.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Will clear JNPA container backlog by mid-August, says Concor CMD

Jio Credit, others raise ₹2,520 crore via corporate bond issuances

RPG Life Sciences carves out API arm; InvAscent to invest up to ₹243 crore

Premium

UP lines up ₹6 trn investment projects, targets ₹8 trn for GBC 5.0

Premium

RIICO gets 449 applications for 240 industrial plots in Rajasthan

Topics :NTPCGreen energyAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:45 PM IST

Next Story