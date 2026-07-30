Green hydrogen hub in Andhra Pradesh offers mega opportunity: NGEL CEO

Each additional gigawatt of capacity creates opportunities across the electrical manufacturing ecosystem, he said, adding that there will be demand for transformers, switchgear, transmission towers, cables and conductors, protection and automation systems, power electronics, communication systems, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) infrastructure, and grid equipment.
As renewable energy penetration rises, energy storage will play a critical role in providing grid stability, frequency regulation, peak demand support, ancillary services and improved power quality, he added.
Speaking at the same event, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Chairman Ghanshyam Prasad said a committee had been constituted to examine the issue of grid oscillations.