Green hydrogen hub in Andhra Pradesh offers mega opportunity: NGEL CEO

The proposed ₹1.85 lakh crore green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka, near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, will create significant opportunities for the industry, Sarit Maheshwari, chief executive officer (CEO) of NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), said at an event on Thursday.

The project, being developed jointly by NGEL, the renewable energy arm of NTPC, and the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP), will have nearly 20 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity and produce green ammonia, green methanol, green urea and sustainable aviation fuel.

Maheshwari said the next phase of growth would be driven by four interconnected pillars: renewable energy at scale, energy storage and grid flexibility, digital transformation of power systems, and the creation of new demand ecosystems.

Speaking at the same event, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Chairman Ghanshyam Prasad said a committee had been constituted to examine the issue of grid oscillations.

As renewable energy penetration rises, energy storage will play a critical role in providing grid stability, frequency regulation, peak demand support, ancillary services and improved power quality, he added.

Each additional gigawatt of capacity creates opportunities across the electrical manufacturing ecosystem, he said, adding that there will be demand for transformers, switchgear, transmission towers, cables and conductors, protection and automation systems, power electronics, communication systems, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) infrastructure, and grid equipment.

“The last event that happened in Khavda Renewable Energy Park was alarming as we lost around 9,000 MW at a single location. That region will have 40,000-45,000 MW. If a similar event occurs then, the grid will face a very serious challenge,” he said.

“Therefore, I request all stakeholders, especially the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), to actively deliberate within the committee and come up with practical solutions,” he added.

Prasad also spoke about the need to improve power supply quality and increase the indigenisation of power equipment.