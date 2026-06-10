Green SM leases 16,000 sq ft office space in Gurugram from Urban Vault

People in the know told Business Standard that Green SM is also in talks to open more facilities in Gurugram and Noida.
“Urban Vault has partnered with Green SM to support its operational requirements in Bengaluru and Gurugram. Under the new partnership, we will provide managed office solutions for Green SM across India, supporting the company's rapid expansion plans,” said Amal Mishra, co-founder and chief executive officer of Urban Vault.
Backed by Vietnam-based VinFast Group, Green SM commenced operations in India on June 5, with Delhi-NCR as its first market. Calling India a strategic market, Green SM India Chief Executive Officer Bach Tuan Anh said having a reliable workspace partner is essential for the company’s expansion plans in the country.