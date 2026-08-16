GSK India aims to double revenue to ₹8K cr by FY30: MD Bhushan Akshikar

Over the past 24 months, we have ensured that India is on the clinical-development footprint for every global asset. Indian patients participate in these trials, and the resulting safety and efficacy data can be presented to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to support accelerated launches. Blenrep is an example. We received India’s approval this June, and it will be launched shortly. Bepirovirsen, our chronic-hepatitis-B asset, is expected to be launched within the next 12 months. India participated in the global phase-III B-Well 1 and B-Well 2 trials, enrolling more than 100 patients.