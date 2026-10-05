GST Council may give export status to clinical trials for overseas sponsors

Clinical trials, testing and analysis undertaken in India for overseas sponsors could be treated as exports under proposals likely to come up before the GST Council this week, potentially giving a fillip to India's contract research and pharmaceutical services industry.

Other proposals under consideration could allow input tax credit (ITC) on free samples and expired medicines, speed up refunds of accumulated credit arising from the inverted duty structure, and extend GST exemptions to imported medicines and specialised foods for seven more rare diseases, according to two sources close to the development.

The proposal would cover work done in India for foreign clients, including contract manufacturing. It would also apply where goods made in India for a foreign company are delivered to its customer in India. Treating such clinical trials, testing and analysis as exports would allow these services to qualify for the benefits available to exports under the GST regime, rather than being taxed as domestic supplies. The proposal could be particularly relevant for Indian contract research organisations (CROs) conducting studies and testing for global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and could reduce the tax cost associated with servicing overseas sponsors.