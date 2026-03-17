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West Asia conflict: Helmet makers flag safety risks amid cost surge

Helmet makers warn that rising input costs driven by global conflicts may lead to compromised safety standards, as price pressures intensify in India's competitive market

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In a statement, the industry body said India’s helmet market — estimated at over $2 billion — is facing cost pressures even as demand remains strong due to annual two-wheeler sales exceeding 20 million units and tighter enforcement of safety norms. | Image: Pexels
Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 6:44 PM IST
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The Helmet Manufacturers Association of India on Tuesday warned that a sharp surge in raw material prices, driven by global supply disruptions and ongoing geopolitical conflicts, is putting pressure on helmet makers and raising concerns that cost-cutting measures could compromise safety standards in a price-sensitive and highly competitive market.
 
On February 28, the United States and Israel carried out coordinated military strikes on Iran, triggering a fresh conflict in the Gulf region, following which large parts of Middle Eastern airspace and key shipping routes across West Asia were shut or severely restricted, disrupting aviation and trade flows across one of the world’s busiest transit corridors.
 
In a statement, the industry body said India’s helmet market — estimated at over $2 billion — is facing cost pressures even as demand remains strong due to annual two-wheeler sales exceeding 20 million units and tighter enforcement of safety norms.
 
According to the association, key inputs have seen steep price increases in recent months, led by a nearly 74 per cent jump in expanded polystyrene (EPS), the core impact-absorbing material used in helmets. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and polycarbonate, used for outer shells, have risen around 40 per cent, while polypropylene prices are up 45 per cent, PVC 33 per cent, foam 25 per cent, and packaging materials about 47 per cent.
 
Industry executives attributed the surge to disruptions in global petrochemical supply chains, elevated freight costs, and volatility in crude oil markets amid ongoing conflicts in multiple regions, which have impacted input costs across manufacturing sectors.
 
Rajeev Kapur, president of the association and managing director of Steelbird Hi-Tech India, said the situation poses a serious challenge, warning that some manufacturers may resort to reducing product quality to manage costs.
 
He said there is a risk of lowering EPS density, using non-virgin materials, or reducing foam thickness, all of which could weaken the protective capability of helmets. Helmets, he said, are critical safety devices and not discretionary consumer products.
 
The association also flagged concerns around bulk procurement practices, noting that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), delivery platforms, and bike taxi operators are among the largest buyers of helmets in India.
 
Kapur urged these institutional buyers to exercise caution, especially in light of the increasing prevalence of counterfeit or non-compliant helmets falsely claiming certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
 
He said a significant proportion of helmets in the market either misuse BIS certification or fail to meet prescribed standards, a problem that could worsen if cost pressures intensify.
 
The association has also called on dealers and distributors to avoid selling substandard products and said it will continue engaging with regulators and industry stakeholders to strengthen compliance and consumer awareness.
 

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Topics :Industry NewsWest AsiaWar Conflict

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 6:44 PM IST

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