West Asia conflict: Helmet makers flag safety risks amid cost surge

In a statement, the industry body said India’s helmet market — estimated at over $2 billion — is facing cost pressures even as demand remains strong due to annual two-wheeler sales exceeding 20 million units and tighter enforcement of safety norms.

According to the association, key inputs have seen steep price increases in recent months, led by a nearly 74 per cent jump in expanded polystyrene (EPS), the core impact-absorbing material used in helmets. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and polycarbonate, used for outer shells, have risen around 40 per cent, while polypropylene prices are up 45 per cent, PVC 33 per cent, foam 25 per cent, and packaging materials about 47 per cent.