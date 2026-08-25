Gulf turmoil sends NRI homebuyers back to India amid luxury housing demand

Mukesh Singh, chief of sales, Rustomjee Group, said any uncertainty globally is more likely to accelerate an existing preference than create a new one. “We are seeing NRI buyers take a far more long-term view. The conversation today is not just about investing in a home – it is about securing a well-located, high-quality asset that offers both lifestyle value and long-term appreciation. Many are planning for their families, future relocation or creating a base in India over the next decade.”