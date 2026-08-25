Gulf turmoil sends NRI homebuyers back to India amid luxury housing demand

Signature Global (India)’s founder and chairman Pradeep Aggarwal also reported early signs of NRI interest tilting towards India, particularly from the Gulf. He said enquiries and site visits from NRI buyers across the company's Gurugram portfolio had picked up meaningfully over the past two quarters, particularly for premium and luxury projects.
However, market participants differ on whether the trend represents a temporary shift or the beginning of a structural redirection of NRI capital.
Aayush Puri, CEO, Residential, Middle East and CEO, Anarock Channel Partners, cautioned against interpreting the developments as a broad-based shift. He said there was some evidence of more cautious GCC-based NRIs reducing their exposure to West Asian real estate and increasing investments in Indian equities and mutual funds, alongside higher interest in Indian luxury properties. Equally, some investors were also value-picking West Asian properties, expecting the current upheaval to be temporary.