Gulshan group ties up with IHCL for Taj residences project in Noida

Located in Sector 129 along the Noida Expressway, the development will feature 57 floors, including a 150-room Taj Hotel and 74 Taj-branded apartments spanning around 7,500 square feet each.

“We have collaborated with two financial institutions and have received a sanctioned amount from one of them,” said Yukti Nagpal, director of Gulshan Group.

The investment amount will mainly be financed through internal accruals, sales collection and a debt instrument via collaborations with financial institutions.

The first 17 floors of the development will be reserved for the hotel, followed by two branded units each floor till the 56th floor. The 57th floor will include a penthouse that would not be for sale.

The construction work has started, with the project expected to be completed in five years, that is, by 2031.

“The total revenue from the sale of residences will be more than ₹2,000 crore,” another director Deepak Kapoor told Business Standard.