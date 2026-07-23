Gurugram now 100 mn square foot office market, largest in north India: CBRE

In the five years since 2021, Gurugram has added 21 million square feet of office space and recorded 40 million square feet of leasing, according to a CBRE report that ranks it as the largest office market in North India. The city’s total office stock has surpassed 100 million square feet, the report said.

Notably, of Gurugram’s 100 million square feet of office space, the report classifies around 59 per cent as green-certified, while about one-third is institutionally owned. International occupiers have leased 17 million square feet over the past five years, indicating a structural shift towards institutional-grade, sustainable offices and sustained global confidence.

According to the report, investment inflows of $6 billion were recorded between 2018 and Q1 2026, with the majority of the capital directed towards land and site acquisitions, along with built-up office assets. Underpinning the shift, according to the report, is the tendency of global and domestic companies to set up large-format campuses in the city, along with the notable presence of foreign universities in Grade A technology parks. It credits the development management agreement (DMA) model with enabling capital-light, institutional-quality development. “Gurugram's evolution from an industrial satellite town into a 100 million square-foot office market reflects four decades of sustained infrastructure investment, policy support, and developer confidence,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer, India, South-East Asia, Middle East and North Africa, CBRE.