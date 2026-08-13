H-1B costs soar, prompting Indian IT companies to rethink US hiring

However, it could not be asc­ertained whether the 211,600 ap­p­lications were for new filings, extensions or change-of-status requests. “Yes, we saw a steep drop. The volume for FY27 cap cases was 60-70 per cent less th­an that in US FY26 (which runs from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026). But in my opinion, the dip in volume was also partially because of the surge in the use of artificial intelligence solutions and partially because of changes to the lottery system, where registrations at higher sal­ary levels were given more wei­ght,” said Poorvi Chothani, founder and managing partner at immigration law firm LawQuest.