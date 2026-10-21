Half of coal plants run critically low on fuel as power demand surges

Half of India's 191 coal-fired power plants are operating with critically ​low fuel stocks due to a surge in ​power demand amid hotter-than-usual weather linked to El Niño, ‌government data showed.

The number of power plants with critically low coal stocks - which only have enough fuel supply to generate power for less than three days - rose to 96 as of October 19 from 60 plants in mid-September, data from the Central Electricity Authority showed.

The shortages are occurring even as India's coal ministry said last week that it has ramped up supplies to power plants.

India's ‌total coal stocks at power stations have fallen by about 5% since the beginning of the month, the data showed.