Haryana govt to introduce new MSME policy soon, says Haryana CM Saini

The Haryana government will soon bring a new MSME policy, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Saturday.

The new MSME policy, which will take the MSME and export sectors to new heights, is under the cabinet approval, but its draft contains several important proposals for the benefit of the industry, Saini said.

He said the proposed export freight subsidy support limit has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh per unit per year. Industries exporting more than 80 per cent of their production will be given special recognition on the proposed Udaan Dwar Portal, enabling them to connect more easily with international buyers, he said.

He also said the draft policy proposes affordable insurance products by expanding the scope of the Mukhyamantri Vyapari Kshatipurti Yojana to protect small traders and MSMEs against losses arising from fire, theft, and natural disasters. To further improve ease of doing business, land feasibility certificates will now be issued within 45 working days. The chief minister said on applications for incentives, 50 per cent of the admissible amount will be released within seven working days after preliminary scrutiny, while the remaining amount will be released within 45 days after detailed verification. He added that if there is any delay by the industries department in releasing eligible incentives, entrepreneurs will be paid interest at the rate of 8 per cent per annum on the delayed payment.

Saini, who was interacting with representatives of Yamunanagar district's plywood industry, said the government's vision is to establish the state's industries on the global stage. He said Yamunanagar is not only the plywood capital of Haryana but also of India. The CM, according to an official statement, said that the strong participation of representatives from Haryana's plywood industry in the 49th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair held in Tanzania in July 2025 was an excellent example of their global outlook. He said that to improve industrial areas and develop them into world class industrial hubs, the Haryana government has established a special fund named SAKSHAM with an initial allocation of Rs 500 crore in the Budget 2026-27.