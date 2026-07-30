Haryana MSME policy targets ₹55,000 crore investment, 500,000 jobs

The Haryana government has unveiled a new MSME and Export Promotion Policy that aims to attract more than ₹55,000 crore in manufacturing investment, create over 500,000 employment opportunities and double the state’s exports over the next five years.

The policy includes 60 initiatives for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), commemorating 60 years of Haryana’s formation. It seeks to support enterprises across investment, financing, technology adoption, research, quality certification, exports, green manufacturing and skill development.

It focuses on six pillars: financial assistance, infrastructure and ease of doing business, quality and technology upgradation, access to global markets, sustainable industrial development, and skill development and employment.

Capital subsidies and financing support Small industries will be eligible for capital subsidies ranging from 15 per cent to 30 per cent. The government will also establish a ₹200 crore venture capital fund to support innovation-driven start-ups and emerging MSMEs. Under the proposed Haryana MSME Insurance scheme, enterprises will receive assistance of up to 33 per cent of the insurance premium. MSME exporters will be eligible for interest assistance of 3 per cent under the export credit interest subvention scheme, subject to a maximum benefit of ₹10 lakh annually. The government also plans to establish modern industrial clusters under a cluster plug-and-play scheme. These clusters will be developed over a minimum area of five acres and will provide infrastructure to enterprises seeking to establish or expand their operations.

Export incentives and single-window approvals The ceiling for export freight assistance has been raised to ₹30 lakh per industrial unit annually. The policy also provides an export booster grant of ₹10 crore. Under the Chief Minister First Exporter Promotion Scheme, eligible enterprises will receive financial assistance of up to ₹20 lakh annually for three consecutive years. A single-window system will be established in every district to facilitate statutory approvals within prescribed timelines. The government will also reimburse 75 per cent of the platform fee paid by industries exporting through e-commerce platforms. The reimbursement will be capped at ₹2 lakh annually and will be available for five consecutive years.

A virtual global MSME portal will be established to help enterprises in the state access international business opportunities and overseas markets. Push for automation and artificial intelligence The policy has introduced incentives for automation and advanced manufacturing. Enterprises adopting robotics, the Internet of Things, smart manufacturing and other technologies will receive assistance equal to 25 per cent of the project cost. The assistance will range from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore. Industries establishing research and development centres will be eligible for grants covering 50 per cent of the project cost, subject to a ceiling of ₹5 crore. Enterprises setting up in-house artificial intelligence (AI) laboratories will receive financial assistance of 33 per cent.

The policy also provides support for obtaining domestic and international quality certifications. Enterprises securing certifications such as those issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the International Organisation for Standardisation and WHO-GMP will receive assistance of up to ₹10 lakh annually. Industries obtaining international quality certifications will be eligible for assistance of up to ₹20 lakh annually. Green manufacturing incentives The policy includes measures to promote clean energy and sustainable manufacturing. The government will establish the Haryana Green Investments Fund with an initial corpus of ₹100 crore to finance clean energy, green technology and environmentally sustainable industrial projects.