Heal policy paves way for Rajasthan's rise as a medical tourism hub

The Heal in Rajasthan Policy, 2025, is paving the way for the state to gain recognition not only at the national level but also internationally in the field of Medical Value Travel (MVT), a senior official of the medical and health department said.

The official said that the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma envisions Rajasthan emerging as a leading state in the country, not just for tourism but also for providing quality and affordable healthcare services.

“Renowned for its historical monuments, rich culture, and unmatched tourist destinations, Rajasthan is carving out a new identity in the medical services sector. Domestic and international tourists visiting the state are now not only experiencing Rajasthan's cultural and historical heritage but also accessing world-class medical treatment,” the official said.

Rajasthan is home to over 8,000 hospitals, 46 medical colleges, and 15 dental colleges. An extensive network of state-of-the-art multi-specialty and super-specialty hospitals is giving the state a distinct identity in health care. The official highlighted that continuous efforts are underway to strengthen the state's health infrastructure, ensuring high-quality, affordable medical services for the general public and patients arriving from across the country and abroad. He said that an MVT portal and a mobile app are being developed as part of the initiative. “These platforms will provide patients with all necessary information regarding treatment in one place,” the official added.