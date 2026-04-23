Heat, sweat, spend: The new summer skincare economy

The thinking behind this is different from conventional skincare. “Ayurveda does not focus on instant correction. It works on restoring balance,” she explains. Botanical ingredients, when prepared through traditional methods, are meant to support the skin rather than overwhelm it. This becomes particularly relevant in summer, when the skin is more reactive.
In a market that increasingly rewards quick results, this slower, more consistent approach is finding its own space.
Why does summer skincare focus more on balance than correction?
That idea of balance runs through much of the Ayurvedic narrative. According to Shweta R Chawla, founder of Shriveda Organicare, an Ayurvedic skincare brand, summer skincare is about calming the effects of heat, pollution, and stress. These external factors tend to show up as excess oil, sensitivity, and dullness. “Ayurveda works by calming internal heat while gently clearing build-up, without disrupting the skin’s natural barrier,” she says. Her point is not just about ingredients. It is about approach. Skincare, in this framework, is not a quick fix. It is something that works gradually, through consistency and restraint.