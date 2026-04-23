Heat, sweat, spend: The new summer skincare economy

Interestingly, much of the damage in summer comes not from neglect but from overcorrection. Consumers, in an attempt to manage oiliness or breakouts, often end up doing too much. Over-cleansing remains one of the most common. Washing the face multiple times a day may feel necessary in the heat, but it strips the skin and leads to further imbalance. Similarly, combining too many actives without understanding how they interact can cause irritation rather than improvement. Treating tanning as a quick problem to be fixed often leads to aggressive exfoliation, which can damage the skin further.