Heatwaves hit apparel output, worker health across India: NYU Stern report

Rising temperatures and humidity are already harming worker health, disrupting factory output, slowing worker productivity, driving up absenteeism and affecting product quality across apparel production units in India and other major sourcing hubs for global brands, according to a report by the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights released on Tuesday.

In India, the report was based on visits to 10 garment factories across Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The brands sourcing from these units include Primark, D-Mart, Target, Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger and NEXT, among others.

Suppliers indicated that they would invest further in heat-mitigation measures if brands required them, provided technical support or shared the cost. The report also suggested that brands should invest more in such initiatives. It called on global apparel brands and buyers to move beyond voluntary guidance and treat extreme heat as a measurable workplace safety and supply-chain risk.

"Factories are losing output, quality is suffering, and delivery timelines are at risk, not as a future scenario, but right now. Brands that require heat monitoring, adjust purchasing practices and share the cost of adaptation will build more resilient supply chains. Brands that continue to treat heat as someone else's operational problem are taking on risks they cannot see," said Lucy Siers, senior research scientist, global labour, at the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights. This comes as the International Labour Organization (ILO) has estimated that 70 per cent of the global working population, or 2.41 billion workers, is exposed to extreme heat every year. This leads to 23 million non-fatal injuries and 19,000 deaths annually.

India is the world's sixth-largest garment exporter, and workers have complained that heat-related expenses are eroding a significant portion of their income. According to the report, such expenses cost Indian workers ₹500-1,000 per month, a substantial share of the average monthly income of ₹11,500-18,000. The report said brands recognise the risk but lack the data to manage it. While 94.1 per cent of surveyed apparel and footwear brands said extreme heat poses a moderate or significant risk to production, only 35.3 per cent ask suppliers to measure temperature or humidity inside production areas, and none collect such data continuously.

"Heat is cutting into factory productivity, quality and delivery reliability. Managers across the nine operating factories visited reported productivity reductions of approximately 3 per cent to 10 per cent and absenteeism increases of approximately 2 per cent to 5 per cent during peak summer months," it said. Factory managers also reported sweat stains on fabric, dust contamination, heat-related stitching errors, overheated generators and forced production halts. At a knitwear factory in Faridabad, grid outages and generator overloads during an April 2024 heatwave forced the temporary closure of one of three production floors, it added. The report said that when worker health suffers, supply-chain resilience suffers. At one of the dyeing and processing facilities visited, indoor temperatures reached 43-45 degrees Celsius during peak summer months — up to 5 degrees Celsius higher than already dangerous outdoor temperatures.

Workers interviewed for the report described dizziness, headaches, dehydration, fainting, heat rashes, kidney and urinary issues, and higher out-of-pocket healthcare costs during peak heat periods, alongside wage losses from heat-related absences. The report, Too Hot to Ignore: Extreme Heat in Garment Supply Chains, is based on original field research in India, including visits to 10 garment facilities across four regions, interviews with around 120 workers, management interviews, medical-room data and a survey of leading global apparel and footwear brands. Medical-room data from three factories showed predictable seasonal spikes in health complaints during local peak heat periods. The report said practical solutions exist, but suppliers are largely financing them on their own.