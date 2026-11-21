US-based Heller Industries Inc on Friday inaugurated its first Indian manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad, becoming the first global reflow oven maker to produce the critical semiconductor and electronics assembly equipment locally in the country.

Operated through its subsidiary Heller Thermal Systems Private Limited (HTS) at Gallops Industrial Park in Rajoda, the 30,000 sq ft facility has been established with the strategic and operational support of long-term Indian partner NMTronics India Pvt Ltd, a company statement said. The plant is designed with a production capacity of 40 ovens per month.

HTS plans to dispatch 18 ovens in 2026, scaling up to 146 units in 2027 and 180 units in 2028, by which time one in every three ovens built at the facility will be exported to markets across the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia, the statement said. International exports from the plant are scheduled to commence in December 2026, while custom and semi-custom oven manufacturing will begin by March 2027.

To support this expansion, HTS will double its workforce from 30 to 60 employees by 2028, while generating an equal number of indirect jobs across its domestic supplier network. "India has become one of the most important electronics manufacturing markets in the world, and our ability to become the first global reflow oven maker to build here is a direct result of our enduring partnership with NMTronics," Heller Industries CEO David Heller said. Soni Saran Singh, Founder, MD and CEO of NMTronics India and Director of Heller Thermal Systems, noted that as Gujarat emerges as a premier hub for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, building these critical systems locally will help reduce dependence on imported equipment.