Crude oil price spike pushes helmet manufacturing cost by nearly 20%

Manufacturing costs for Indian helmet companies have risen by around 20 per cent since the start of the West Asia conflict due to a sharp increase in crude-linked raw material prices. This has forced organised players to raise helmet prices by 5-10 per cent while absorbing a sizeable portion of the increase themselves, Rajeev Kapur, managing director of Steelbird Hi-Tech India, said on Tuesday.

“The organised industry has increased helmet prices by only 5-10 per cent. The cost increase is much higher... Everybody knows the war will eventually stop and costs will come down. That is why companies have increased prices only nominally,” said Kapur, who is also president of the Helmet Manufacturers Association of India, in an interview with Business Standard.

He alleged that several such manufacturers use scrap material and produce helmets that do not comply with actual BIS safety standards despite holding licences. Kapur claimed that most of these units operate out of Kirari village in Delhi and Loni in Ghaziabad.

Kapur said the organised helmet industry is simultaneously battling another major challenge: fake helmets. According to him, nearly 50 per cent of helmets used in India are fake, despite many carrying Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification mark. “There are more than 200 companies producing fake helmets in India, and many are licence holders approved by the government,” he said.

Polycarbonate — a strong plastic used in premium helmet shells — increased from around ₹140 per kilogram (kg) before the conflict to ₹230 per kg, after touching ₹252 per kg. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, another plastic commonly used in helmet outer shells, rose from ₹130 per kg to ₹280 per kg, while expanded polystyrene, the foam material inside helmets that absorbs impact during crashes, climbed from ₹120 per kg to ₹220 per kg.

Kapur stressed that helmets are heavily dependent on petroleum-derived raw materials. “Helmet is totally a petroleum product. If you see a helmet, 99 per cent of it is a petroleum product,” he said. He said prices of key petroleum-based raw materials used in helmets have spiked since the conflict began on February 28.

According to him, rising input costs after the conflict have worsened the fake helmet problem, as some dealers operating showrooms of major two-wheeler (2W) manufacturers are shifting towards cheaper products to protect margins.

He estimated the organised helmet industry at around ₹2,500 crore and the overall industry at nearly ₹4,000 crore.

For entry-level helmets, Kapur estimated that manufacturing costs have risen by around 20 per cent since February. Kapur said the Indian helmet market produced around 60 million helmets in 2025, evenly split between organised and unorganised manufacturers. Organised manufacturers accounted for roughly 30 million helmets, while the unorganised sector produced a similar number.

According to him, raw materials account for nearly 50 per cent of helmet manufacturing costs, while labour, freight, administration, factory operations, and finance costs make up the remainder.

According to Kapur, the industry is currently operating at only around 30 per cent of its long-term demand potential because helmet regulations are still not uniformly enforced across India. “The total demand for helmets will be more than 100 million,” he said, adding that demand could reach those levels by 2032-35 if stricter implementation of helmet rules is enforced nationwide.

He also underlined the heavy capital requirements involved in expanding helmet manufacturing capacity. Developing a new helmet platform can take two to three years and require investments ranging from ₹1.5 crore to ₹5 crore, he said.