High crude leaves OMCs losing ₹530 crore a day on fuel sales: Icra

Oil-marketing companies (OMCs) are currently incurring losses of ₹530 crore per day on the sale of petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders amid the recent spike in crude oil prices, while domestic retail prices of downstream fuels remain unchanged, said rating agency Icra on Wednesday.

OMCs’ underrecoveries are currently estimated at ₹8 per litre on petrol and ₹9 per litre on diesel, said Icra. Domestic LPG underrecovery stood at around ₹300 per cylinder.

Crude prices have increased sharply in recent weeks amid escalating geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions in West Asia. The surge was driven by the renewed US-Iran conflict, the shutdown of Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and heightened Houthi activities in the Red Sea. The Indian crude basket rose to $117.4 per barrel as of September 21, from an average of around $66 per barrel in 2025-26.

“Elevated crude prices and unchanged domestic fuel prices would put pressure on the profitability and cash flows of OMCs. The same would also elevate their short-term borrowings for increased working capital requirements. The impact on OMCs’ earnings in 2026-27 (FY27) will depend on crude prices, product cracks, retail price revisions, and government support for LPG underrecoveries,” said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice-president and co-group head, corporate sector ratings, at Icra. According to Icra estimates, cumulative LPG underrecovery increased sharply to ₹61,940 crore as of June 30, as the rise in international prices following the West Asian supply disruptions was not fully passed on to consumers. The estimated loss per domestic cylinder stood at ₹500 in the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of FY27 and remained at around ₹300 in September.