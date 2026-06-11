High logistics costs, static interchange fees lead to ATM cash shortages

More cash-recycling machines (CRMs) — in which you can both withdraw and deposit cash — will help. A big multiplier effect is that small business owners can deposit the surplus in daily cash balances in them. This will be credited to their account immediately — all this without ever visiting a bank branch. But for this to happen, CRMs have to be made interoperable across banks. As of date, while you can withdraw cash from any ATM, irrespective of which bank issued the plastic, in the case of CRMs, you can deposit largely only in the bank you have an account with.