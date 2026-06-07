High spirits: Indian liquor brands bet on premium buzz in Hindi heartland

Anand Virmani, cofounder and master distiller at the company, said premiumisation remains concentrated in urban clusters such as Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Gurugram, and Faridabad, though demand is gradually spreading beyond anchor cities.

Diwakaran Suryanarayana, chief operating officer of Woodpecker Distilleries & Breweries under Bhopal-headquartered Som Group, said states such as UP, Odisha, and Jharkhand have seen premium beer mixes rise by 8-10 per cent over the past year. “UP has among the highest salience of premium beer in the country at nearly 30 per cent of total beer sales,” Suryanarayana said. “Consumers are willing to trade up if premium beer pricing remains within 1.2 to 1.3 times that of mainstream beer.”