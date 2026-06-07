High spirits: Indian liquor brands bet on premium buzz in Hindi heartland

Anant Iyer, director-general of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies, said premiumisation trends are now visible across multiple categories and cities. “Whether it is Indian single malts, luxury whiskies, craft gins, or premium vodkas, companies are launching products across Haryana, UP, and Rajasthan because demand is evolving rapidly,” Iyer said.
He also pointed to a raft of launches by Indian companies seeking to compete directly with multinational brands. These include premium whiskies such as Rampur and Royal Ranthambore, gin brands such as Jaisalmer, and premium vodka offerings from domestic players. “Consumers are experimenting much more now, even in Tier-II towns,” Iyer said. “The cocktail culture is expanding beyond metro cities to Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, and Chandigarh.”