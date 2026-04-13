High streets outpace malls as 7 cities log 4.3 mn sq ft leasing: Report

India’s retail real estate sector is undergoing a structural reset, with experience-driven formats replacing purely transactional spaces, according to Anarock Retail’s latest report ‘RELEAP 2026’. The shift is redefining how brands, developers and consumers engage with physical retail, signalling a more mature and nuanced phase for organised retail across the country. The report further stated that India’s top seven cities point to a market that is not just expanding but evolving with sharper demand segmentation, diversified formats and a growing emphasis on engagement-led consumption. “India's retail real estate story is entering its most exciting chapter yet," said Anuj Kejriwal, chief executive officer (CEO) – Retail & CEO – EMEA, Anarock Group.

He added, "RELEAP 2026 captures a sector that has moved decisively beyond square footage and rental metrics; it's now about delivering experiences that consumers cannot find online." Retail leasing remained resilient in the second half of 2025, with total absorption across the top seven cities at about 4.3 million square feet. The performance underscores sustained retailer confidence in brick-and-mortar formats, even as macroeconomic conditions remain fluid. Apparel, entertainment drive demand Leasing activity during the period was led by apparel, followed by entertainment, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and food and beverage (F&B). Together, these categories accounted for a bulk of demand, reflecting a clear pivot towards spaces that offer experiences alongside products.

The dominance of mid-sized stores typically between 1,000 and 5,000 square feet continued, highlighting a preference for scalable and cost-efficient formats. For retailers balancing expansion ambitions with cost pressures, these units have emerged as the most viable option. On the supply side, the development pipeline remains robust, with Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad together accounting for nearly 70 per cent of upcoming retail supply. This concentration signals strong developer confidence in these high-growth corridors and their ability to absorb institutional-grade assets. Anarock also noted that developers are increasingly pivoting towards destination-led developments and mixed-use formats that integrate retail with entertainment, dining and wellness. These formats are designed to extend dwell time and create differentiated consumer experiences.