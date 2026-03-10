Hike in Assam tea garden workers' daily wage by Rs 30 from Apr 1

The Assam government has announced increasing the daily wage of tea garden workers by Rs 30 from next month, an official notification said.

The hike will be applicable for workers in estate gardens as well as in small tea gardens in the state, which is the country's largest tea-producing state.

"Consequent upon the recommendation of Minimum Wages Advisory Board for tea plantation workers of Assam in its meeting on 26.2.2026, Governor of Assam is pleased to allow an interim increase of Rs 30 in the interim minimum wages of the tea plantation workers with effect from 1.4.2026," the notification issued on March 7 said.

Accordingly, tea workers in Brahmaputra valley will receive Rs 280 per day against the existing Rs 250, while those in Barak valley will be paid Rs 258 daily against the current Rs 228 from April one. The increase in the interim wages will also be applicable for workers engaged in small tea gardens both in Brahmaputra and Barak valley, the notification added. The minimum daily wage of tea garden workers was last hiked in the state by Rs 18 in October 2023. The state Cabinet had approved the hike in the daily wages by Rs 30 on February 26, following a tripartite meeting held earlier that day between the state government, tea garden labour unions and owners on the issue of increasing the wages.