Hill in conflict: Eastern Ghats unrest recalls Odisha's Niyamgiri story

Vedanta has committed ₹1.27 trillion of fresh investment for a 3 mtpa smelter in Dhenkanal and ₹1 trillion for a 6 mtpa refinery in Rayagada, in addition to expanding its Lanjigarh refinery with a commitment of over ₹25,000 crore.

The Adani Group, through its subsidiary Kalinga Alumina Ltd, has already received LoI for Kutrumali and Ballada blocks and it is readying for exploration. Kutrumali, located near Sijimali, holds about 127 mt of bauxite, while Ballada in Koraput has 22 mt. The company will set up a 4 mtpa alumina refinery with an investment of ₹41,652 crore in Rayagada district. The Odisha State Pollution Control Board has issued a notification for the first public hearing for the Kutrumali mineral block on May 13 for environmental clearance.