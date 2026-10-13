Hilton debuts LXR Hotels & Resorts in India with The Den Bengaluru

Global hospitality major Hilton has announced the debut of its luxury brand, LXR Hotels & Resorts, in India with the opening of The Den Bengaluru, a 226-room hotel located in Whitefield.

The hotel offers more than 21,000 square feet of flexible event space across seven venues, including a ballroom, auditorium, meeting rooms and an open-air amphitheatre. Owned by Dan Hospitality India Pvt. Ltd. and managed by Hilton, The Den Bengaluru marks a strategic expansion for the company into one of the country's prominent business and internationally connected markets.

Commenting on the launch, Zubin Saxena, senior vice-president and regional head, South Asia, Hilton, said, “India is one of Hilton’s most important growth markets, and the emerging expectations of the country’s luxury travellers are creating significant opportunity for brands that offer individual and experience-led stays.”

“Bengaluru is a natural market for this next phase of growth as it is globally connected, culturally dynamic and home to a diverse community of travellers,” he added, underscoring the strategic importance of the location. The brand has also launched two programmes, ‘The Pause Program’ and ‘Whitefield Unscripted’, both of which offer restorative experiences. The new property features five dining and social venues, including Layla, a rooftop restaurant; The Creek, the hotel’s all-day, multi-cuisine dining destination; The Deli, offering speciality coffee and artisanal pastries; The Cold Press, a counter for cold-pressed juices, smoothies and nourishing refreshments; and The Nest, a space for cocktails and curated programming.