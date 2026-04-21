Hilton, Olive sign India's first 10 Spark hotels; two to open this year

Olive, the hospitality arm of real estate developer Embassy Group, on Tuesday announced the signing of its first 10 Spark by Hilton hotels in India.

The company, which had signed a partnership with the global hospitality major last year, aims to open two of these Spark hotels later in the year. These hotels will come up across key business and leisure corridors, including Bengaluru, Goa, Jaipur, Nashik, Mathura, Pune, Rajkot, and Hyderabad.

“Earlier, international brands were only looking at five-star brands. However, the rising middle class, the urbanisation story in India, the growth in the major metros, and multinationals coming into the country are all bringing in a lot of demand in the mid-segment hospitality space,” Kahraman Yigit, co-founder and chief executive officer, Olive Hospitality, told Business Standard.

“Not everyone has five-star budgets, but people are actually looking for reliable stays and a consistent product across the board,” he added, underlining the potential of the mid-market hospitality segment. With 5,000 keys under its fold already, the company aims to double this to 10,000 by FY28, “of which, we hope 5,000 will be operational,” he added. In financial year 2026 (FY26), the company’s realised total sales were Rs 107 crore, while the business on the books grew to Rs 514 crore. “Next, we are looking to double the business on the books to about Rs 1,000 crore and the realised revenue is projected to double to nearly Rs 200 crore,” Yigit said.