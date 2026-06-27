Himachal exports first cherry, plum consignment to Oman via air cargo

Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Saturday flagged off the first export consignment of 400 kg of cherries and 400 kg of plums to Oman from Chandigarh via air cargo.

The fruits were produced by six progressive farmers from the Jadol-Tikkar and Bagi areas of Shimla district. This marks a historic and proud moment for Himachal Pradesh's horticulture sector, a statement issued here said.

Negi said that the Middle East and Gulf countries are emerging as large and promising export markets for Himachal Pradesh's fruits and this initiative would open new international market opportunities for the state's stone fruits and play a significant role in ensuring better and more remunerative prices for farmers.