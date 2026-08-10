Hindustan Copper plans to sell Chile mine output to Hindalco, Adani

State-run Hindustan Copper plans to sell copper concentrate produced by mines it is acquiring from Chile's Codelco to Hindalco ​and Adani, aiming to meet India's growing appetite for the ​red metal, two sources familiar with the matter said.

It is also in talks ‌to form a joint venture with state-run Codelco to mine and sell copper, three sources said, declining to be identified as the deliberations were confidential.

Hindustan Copper, Coal India and NTPC Mining are in discussions to secure four copper mining blocks from Codelco, India's mines secretary said in April.

Last year, Hindustan Copper signed a preliminary agreement with Codelco about looking at mutually beneficial opportunities in exploration and mining. In May this year, it signed a non-disclosure agreement with Codelco and appointed a deal advisor.

It did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. It has ‌previously denied that it is in talks about a joint venture. Codelco, NTPC Mining and Coal India also did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. India, the world's second-biggest refined copper importer, may have to import 91 per cent to 97 per cent of its copper concentrates by 2047, the government has said. Hindalco, an Aditya Birla Group-owned firm, is one of India's biggest aluminium and copper producers. The Adani conglomerate runs Kutch Copper, a $1.2 billion ​smelter in the western state of Gujarat that it says is the world's biggest single-location plant ‌of its type.