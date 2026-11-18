Hindustan Power has received a five-year exploration licence to explore platinum group elements (PGEs) in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district. The company has entered into an agreement with the state government through its subsidiary, Sunmark Thermal Power Private Limited.

According to the company, the Padhar Platinum Group Elements (PGE) exploration block in Betul district covers an area of 199.54 square kilometres. Under the licence, the company will undertake exploration activities to assess the presence and potential availability of minerals in the area.

The block will be explored for platinum group elements, primarily platinum, palladium and rhodium. These minerals are used mainly in automotive catalytic converters, hydrogen technologies, electronics and advanced manufacturing industries.