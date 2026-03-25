Hiring to rise 4.7% in H1FY27, led by ecommerce, tech startups: Report

India's workforce is projected to expand 4.7 per cent in the first half of FY27, driven largely by growth in ecommerce, tech startups, healthcare, pharma and manufacturing, a report said Wednesday.

This improving sentiment is most visible among large enterprises, where 74 per cent indicate expansion, compared to 57 per cent of mid-sized firms and 38 per cent of small businesses, pointing to a scale-driven recovery in employment growth, TeamLease Services projects in its Employment Outlook Report (EOR) for April-September FY27 noted that the momentum carries across sectors, with both digital and core economy industries contributing to the demand.

Ecommerce and tech startups led with a net employment change (NEC) of 8.9 per cent, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals at 7 per cent, followed by manufacturing, engineering and infrastructure at 6.6 per cent, said the report.