Hoisting the Indian flag on the high seas: Maritime ambitions gather pace

Speaking at the event, Puri said the move made sense, saying that India spends about $8 billion over five years on chartering foreign ships — an amount sufficient to acquire a new fleet of crude oil tankers. The proposed equity structure for the JV includes a 50 per cent stake for SCI, 10 per cent for the Maritime Development Fund, and the remaining 40 per cent split among state-run oil companies. Differences, however, have persisted between ministries. As seen in recent disruptions, oil-marketing companies are primarily concerned with the timely delivery of consignments, not the flag of the ship. Even upstream oil company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has yet to sign on. Despite repeated black swan events over the past five years, these differences remain unresolved.