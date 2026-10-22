Home purchase: How to assess the real value of festive offers and discounts

New Delhi-based lawyer Asit Tiwari and his wife Meenakshi Tiwari, who have been house hunting for the past six months, are keen to make the most of developers’ festive offers. Before they commit to one, they need to work out what an offer really saves them — and be governed more by whether the project makes sense.

What developers are offering

The festive package is more likely to feature incentives than a price cut. Developers are offering waivers of preferential location charges (PLC), floor-rise charges, stamp duty and registration fees, alongside flexible payment plans. Interiors, modular kitchens, gold coins, gadgets and cars are also on offer.

“Rising borrowing costs after the recent 25-basis-point repo rate hike and higher unsold inventory have made developers more willing to negotiate with serious buyers who have a cheque book and a pre-approved home loan,” says Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, Anarock Group. Offers that deliver value Not all offers translate into equal value for the buyer. “A base-price reduction offers the greatest benefit because it can reduce applicable taxes, the loan amount and interest payable,” says Saurabh Garg, cofounder and chief business officer (CBO), NoBroker. Stamp duty and registration waivers save 5-7 per cent of the agreement value. A goods and services tax (GST) waiver saves about 5 per cent.

“Floor-rise and PLC waivers offer meaningful savings only if buyers would have paid those charges,” says Garg. Do you need the freebies? Freebies can often appear more valuable than they really are. Their actual value in the market may be lower than the value advertised by the developer. Lucky draws may leave buyers with nothing. As for gadgets, customers should enquire about the brand and the model being offered. “A freebie is valuable only if you would have bought it anyway,” says Garg. Investigate into the discount A discount deserves close scrutiny. Check the project’s earlier and current cost sheets. Did the developer offer a discount while simultaneously raising the floor-rise, preferential location, clubhouse and parking charges?

“Benchmark the final all-in price per square foot of carpet area against recent registered transactions in the same micro-market,” says Kumar. Understand terms & conditions First, establish who qualifies for the offer, when the offer ends and whether it covers only certain towers, floors or properties. “Look for conditions that require buyers to make a specified upfront payment or meet a payment milestone by a deadline,” says Atul Monga, chief executive officer (CEO) and cofounder, BASIC Home Loan. Negotiate for benefits you need Go for a benefit that you truly need. “Ask whether the developer will replace unwanted appliances, vouchers or other freebies with a price concession or another benefit that suits your requirements,” says Monga.

Get every offer documented. “Every promised discount, waiver, free parking space, modular kitchen or rental assurance should be recorded in the cost sheet and carried through into the allotment letter and agreement for sale,” says Kinni Gandhi, senior director and head of luxury sales, residential services, Colliers India. If the developer fails to honour a promise, first complain to it in writing with the relevant records. “Depending on the facts and documents, buyers may then approach the state Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) or consumer commission,” says Anupam Rastogi, cofounder and CBO, Square Yards. Do the due diligence More important than the offer is whether the developer can deliver the home as promised.