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Home / Industry / News / Homegrown direct-to-consumer companies raise $6 billion in five years

Homegrown direct-to-consumer companies raise $6 billion in five years

India's homegrown D2C startups raised nearly $6 billion across 2,000 equity funding rounds between 2021 and 2026 YTD, but funding has slowed sharply this year

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Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 12:12 AM IST
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India's direct-to-consumer (D2C) startups raised nearly $6 billion in equity funding across nearly 2,000 rounds between 2021 and 2026 year-to-date (YTD). On a YTD basis, funding was at its lowest in 2026 at $398 million. Annual funding peaked at $1.6 billion in 2022, moderated to $824 million by 2024, and returned to growth in 2025 at $898 million.  
FUNDING TRENDS
 
YearTotal Equity FundingNumber of Rounds
2021$1.4 Bn307
2022$1.6 Bn379
2023$921 Mn359
2024$824 Mn380
2025$898 Mn374
2026 YTD*$398 Mn152
Data as of August 20 
   
 
SECTOR-WISE FUNDING TRENDS
 
YearSeed Stage (In $Mn)Early Stage (In $Mn)Late Stage (In $Mn)
2021139381849
2022186536883
2023142264516
2024151362311
2025190437271
2026 YTD*60220119
Data as of August 20  
 
TOP 5 FUNDED COMPANIES
 CompanyTotal Funding (In $Mn)
 Lenskart981
 Licious490
 Fresh To Home320
 Blue Stone255
 Country Delight214
Data as of August 20 
 
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Topics :Venture Capitalstartups in IndiaStartups

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 12:12 AM IST

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