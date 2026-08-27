Homegrown direct-to-consumer companies raise $6 billion in five years
India's homegrown D2C startups raised nearly $6 billion across 2,000 equity funding rounds between 2021 and 2026 YTD, but funding has slowed sharply this year
India's homegrown D2C startups raised nearly $6 billion across 2,000 equity funding rounds between 2021 and 2026 YTD, but funding has slowed sharply this year
|FUNDING TRENDS
|Year
|Total Equity Funding
|Number of Rounds
|2021
|$1.4 Bn
|307
|2022
|$1.6 Bn
|379
|2023
|$921 Mn
|359
|2024
|$824 Mn
|380
|2025
|$898 Mn
|374
|2026 YTD*
|$398 Mn
|152
|Data as of August 20
|SECTOR-WISE FUNDING TRENDS
|Year
|Seed Stage (In $Mn)
|Early Stage (In $Mn)
|Late Stage (In $Mn)
|2021
|139
|381
|849
|2022
|186
|536
|883
|2023
|142
|264
|516
|2024
|151
|362
|311
|2025
|190
|437
|271
|2026 YTD*
|60
|220
|119
|Data as of August 20
|TOP 5 FUNDED COMPANIES
|Company
|Total Funding (In $Mn)
|Lenskart
|981
|Licious
|490
|Fresh To Home
|320
|Blue Stone
|255
|Country Delight
|214
|Data as of August 20
First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 12:12 AM IST