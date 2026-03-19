Homeland Group, VRC acquire Mohali land parcels for over ₹1,000 crore

North India-focused realty firm Homeland Group on Thursday said it has acquired two mixed-use land parcels in Mohali for over Rs 1,000 crore through an e-auction by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

The firm said this includes a 5.5-acre parcel located opposite YPS School on the Chandigarh border, generating around Rs 400 crore for the authority.

Homeland also acquired a 13-acre mixed-use parcel in collaboration with construction major VRC in Sector 62, at about Rs 47 crore per acre, with the total amount exceeding Rs 600 crore.

The firm added that both parcels were sold at a rate of Rs 70 crore per square foot, making them among the highest bids for such developments in GMADA’s history.

Both parcels will now be used for projects jointly developed by Homeland Group and VRC. “The projects will feature premium residential apartments thoughtfully integrated with commercial spaces on the ground and first floors,” said Umang Jindal, chief executive officer (CEO) of Homeland Group. He added that the planned built-up area across both developments will be around 5 million square feet (msf), making the projects among the largest mixed land-use developments in Mohali. The consortium aims to deliver the projects by the first quarter of 2031. Homeland Group’s earlier developments in the region include premium housing and retail projects such as Homeland Regalia, Homeland Heights and CP67.