Honda 2W weighs capacity expansion beyond planned 8 million units

“Customers will choose the energy option that best suits them, whether electric, flex fuel or conventional petrol,” he said. Honda could expand its flex-fuel line-up gradually as the market develops, he added.
Otani said the approach could differ by state, depending on local policies, the availability of fuel and the types of vehicles customers prefer. Uttar Pradesh, for example, could require a different product strategy from southern markets where scooters have a stronger presence. Incentives could also support flex-fuel adoption, although the framework would be for the government to decide.
The company is also facing higher costs amid the West Asia conflict. Otani said the priority was to manage the increases and that Honda was absorbing some of the additional costs rather than passing the entire burden on to customers. The cost outlook for the next six months remained difficult to predict, he said, because the geopolitical situation was changing constantly.