Hospital room-rate cap may hurt healthcare expansion, warns industry

Sasidhar also batted for better penetration of the insurance sector. "We appreciate price transparency for sure. However, that requires a lot of insurance penetration in the country as well. Also, both public and private healthcare will have to coexist," he added.
Siddhartha Bhattacharya, secretary-general of healthcare industry body Nathealth, said imposing rates without understanding the economics of healthcare would make quality healthcare financially unsustainable and undermine efforts to achieve better clinical outcomes.
For healthcare providers, he said, costs begin well before a patient enters a facility. “This includes building and operating a hospital, which requires large investments in land, infrastructure, equipment and technology, along with expenditure on doctors, nurses and other human resources,” Bhattacharya added.