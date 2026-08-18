Hospital room-rate cap may hurt healthcare expansion, warns industry

Healthcare industry stakeholders have raised concerns over the proposed capping of private hospital room rates at the average price of nearby three-star hotels, indicating that the move will make quality healthcare financially unsustainable and undermine efforts to achieve better clinical outcomes.

Early this month, a parliamentary committee on health recommended capping room charges at hospitals in major cities at the average tariff of three-star hotels in the area around the hospital. The recommendation is part of a report on the affordability and accessibility of healthcare in India.

A senior executive officer at Apollo Hospitals said the move may have an impact on healthcare expansion in India. "Indian private sector hospitals provide quality healthcare at a fraction of the global cost. More importantly, authorities should understand that India has 2 million hospital beds, but this is only 0.7 beds per 1,000 people, compared to developed countries with four beds per 1,000 and the WHO average of 2.5. There is a lot of capacity that is going to be required," said Madhu Sasidhar, president and chief executive officer of Apollo Hospitals.