Odisha hotels, restaurants warn of shutdowns amid LPG supply crunch

“Hotels and restaurants are heavily dependent on uninterrupted supply of commercial LPG cylinders for their daily kitchen operations. The sudden disruption has already begun affecting food preparation and service in many establishments. If the situation continues, it may lead to closure of hotel operations,” he said.
According to industry estimates, Odisha has around 8,000 hotels and restaurants, apart from thousands of roadside eateries that depend largely on commercial LPG cylinders for their daily cooking requirements. “If the supply is disrupted, kitchens will simply not be able to function,” Mohanty said.
He said small roadside eateries may attempt to manage by switching to coal or firewood, while larger establishments such as hotels and restaurants cannot shift fuels overnight due to infrastructure and safety requirements. “However, we are planning to use alternate fuel like coal or firewood to prepare food for big events like weddings and marriage receptions,” he told Business Standard.