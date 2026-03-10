Odisha hotels, restaurants warn of shutdowns amid LPG supply crunch

The hospitality sector is a major employment generator in the state. Industry representatives said the sector supports more than 50,000 workers, including cooks, service staff, suppliers and transport operators, apart from contributing significantly to the tourism economy.

Mohanty also cautioned that prolonged disruption in LPG supply could trigger a cascading effect on tourism as well. “The hotel and restaurant industry forms a crucial component of India’s tourism ecosystem. The sector contributes significantly to employment generation and state revenues since the overall economic activity is linked with tourism. Any disruption in essential services such as LPG supply directly impacts the ability of hotels and restaurants to provide quality services to tourists. Such disruptions may also adversely affect the reputation of tourist destinations and the overall tourism experience in the country,” he added.