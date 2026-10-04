Hotels see strong demand for weddings as winter bookings fill up early

Hotels are witnessing strong demand for weddings ahead of the winter season, with bookings being made well in advance as sought-after properties report double-digit growth in wedding business and near-full availability during key months.

Noor Mahal Delhi NCR Karnal, branded as India's first Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriott International, has seen its wedding business grow around 15 per cent from last year, with substantial business already confirmed for 2027 and enquiries extending to November next year, its Executive Director Roop Partap Choudhary told PTI.

"We are witnessing encouraging momentum in the wedding segment, with approximately 15 per cent growth over last year, accompanied by an expanding and more diverse customer demographic," Choudhary said.

More significantly, he said, families were committing to wedding venues much earlier than before, giving hotels visibility well beyond the immediate season. "Perhaps the most significant development is the widening of the booking window, increasingly reflecting the planning patterns of established international destination wedding markets. We already have substantial wedding business confirmed for 2027 and are receiving enquiries extending as far as November 2027," he said. Choudhary said the property was also witnessing a shift in the nature of wedding celebrations, with families opting for longer events and greater personalisation. Weddings currently account for approximately 60 per cent of Noor Mahal's overall business mix, he said.