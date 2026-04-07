Housing sales dip 4% annually in Jan-Mar in 8 cities amid Iran war: Report

Housing sales fell 4 per cent annually in the January-March quarter to 84,827 units across eight major cities, driven by high property prices and market uncertainty stemming from the West Asia conflict, according to Knight Frank.

Housing Sales stood at 88,361 units in the January-March period last year.

Sales of residential properties declined in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Pune, but increased in the other five cities -- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

According to Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, the moderation in residential demand warrants closer attention, particularly as it follows a sustained multi-year upcycle.

"While this phase can be partly attributed to a natural consolidation after strong growth, the continued rise in prices alongside softening volumes indicates growing pressure on affordability and absorption," he said. At the same time, Baijal said the volatile geopolitical situation has also resulted in subdued interest in residential demand. As per the data, housing sales in Mumbai fell 7 per cent in January-March to 23,185 units as compared to the year-ago period. In Delhi-NCR, the sales fell 11 per cent annually to 12,734 units in the first quarter of this calendar year. Pune witnessed an annual fall of 11 per cent to 12,711 units.