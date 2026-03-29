Housing sales in Delhi-NCR dip 17% in Jan-Mar amid West Asia war: Report

Housing sales in Delhi-NCR declined 17 per cent quarter-on-quarter to nearly 16,000 units in the January-March period amid negative sentiments due to the West Asia conflict, according to Anarock.

However, the demand rose 44 per cent on an annual basis following the low base effect.

Real estate consultant Anarock data showed that housing sales in Delhi-NCR stood at 15,985 units during the current January-March period, down 17 per cent from 19,250 units in the previous quarter.

Sales in Delhi-NCR increased 44 per cent from 11,120 units in the January-March period of the last year.

Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri noted that the long-term fundamentals of India's residential segment remain strong, but the "short-term tremors of the Iran War were clearly visible in the first quarter".

He pointed out that the war-induced uncertainty has affected buying sentiments, particularly in March, resulting in a 7 per cent decline in sales across seven major cities during the January-March period of this year against the previous quarter. "The decline also aligns with large numbers of prospective Middle East homebuyers, who invest significantly in Indian real estate, hitting the pause button under the war cloud," Puri said. Commenting on the demand scenario in the Delhi-NCR market, Rishi Raj, CEO of Conscient Infrastructure, said, "The NCR market continues to demonstrate resilient demand, though growth is clearly becoming more K-shaped, with momentum increasingly concentrated in select micro-markets and product categories".

Homebuyers are becoming increasingly discerning and are gravitating towards developments that seamlessly bring together location, quality, and experience, backed by credible institutions with strong balance sheets, he added. Ashish Jerath, President - Sales & Marketing at Smartworld Developers, said Noida and Greater Noida housing markets have great potential for growth, with the international airport becoming operational. He noted that the NCR property market is likely to gradually move away from speculative activities. As per the Anarock data, housing sales rose 9 per cent annually in January-March across the top seven cities, but declined 7 per cent from the previous quarter amid global economic uncertainties amid the West Asia conflict.

Sales increased to 1,01,675 units during the current quarter from 93,280 units in the year-ago period. Sales in value terms grew 6 per cent to Rs 1.51 lakh crore during the January-March period from Rs 1.42 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year. Anarock, however, pointed out that housing sales fell 7 per cent in volume terms and 6 per cent value-wise from the previous quarter. In the fourth quarter of the 2025 calendar year, as many as 1,08,970 units were sold for Rs 1.60 lakh crore. The seven major cities are Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata.