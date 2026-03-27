Housing sales in Jan-Mar dip 7% due to West Asia conflict: Anarock

Housing sales rose 9 per cent annually to over 1.01 lakh units in January-March across top-seven cities on low-base effect but fell 7 per cent from the previous quarter amid global economic uncertainties due to the West Asia conflict, according to Anarock.

Sales increased to 1,01,675 units during the current quarter from 93,280 units in the year-ago period.

Real estate consultant Anarock said the sales in value terms grew 6 per cent to Rs 1.51 trillion during the January-March period from Rs 1.42 trillion in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Anarock, however, pointed out that housing sales fell 7 per cent in volume terms and 6 per cent value wise from the previous quarter because of West Asia conflict.

In the fourth quarter of the last calendar year, 1,08,970 units were sold for Rs 1.60 trillion. Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Group, said, "While India's residential segment's long-term fundamentals remain strong, the short-term tremors of the Iran War were clearly visible in the first quarter. The 7 per cent dip in sales tracks the war-induced uncertainty, with sentiment and sales clearly affected by surging oil and construction prices -- particularly in March." "The decline also aligns with large numbers of prospective Middle Eastern homebuyers, who invest significantly in Indian real estate, hitting the pause button under the war cloud," he added.