Housing sales in top 7 cities up 3% in Jul-Sep at 100,000 units: Anarock

Housing sales in India's seven major cities rose 3 per cent annually to over 100,000 units during July-September on better demand in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, according to Anarock.

In value terms, Anarock said that the total sales rose by 2 per cent to ₹1.55 trillion during July-September from ₹1.52 trillion in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Last week, real estate data analytics firm PropEquity pointed out that the total sales fell 6 per cent to 103,000 units during the September quarter.

On Monday, real estate consultant Anarock released its data for the primary housing market for the July-September quarter, stating that the average residential property price across the top seven cities collectively witnessed annual growth of 7 per cent.

Sales of residential properties stood at 1,00,220 units during July-September this year, up from 97,080 in the year-ago period. Sales rose in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru and Hyderabad but declined in Delhi-NCR, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata. Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri highlighted that MMR and Bengaluru accounted for 48 per cent of the total sales across the top seven cities in Q3 2026. As per the data, housing sales in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) rose 5 per cent to 31,750 units in July-September 2026 from 30,260 units in the year-ago period. In Bengaluru, the sales increased 12 per cent to 16,670 units from 14,835 units.

Sales of residential properties in Hyderabad rose 15 per cent to 12,970 units from 11,305 units. However, in Pune, sales declined 6 per cent to 15,690 units from 16,620 units. In Delhi-NCR, sales dipped 1 per cent to 13,765 units from 13,920 units. Chennai saw a 10 per cent fall in sales to 5,395 units from 6,010 units. Sales in Kolkata decreased 4 per cent to 3,980 units in the July-September quarter from 4,130 units in the year-ago period. The top seven cities saw approx. 1,14,320 units launched in Q3 2026, against 96,690 units in Q3 2025 -- an 18 per cent annual increase. "The upcoming festive season is expected to boost residential demand, building on the momentum seen in the September quarter," Puri of Anarock said.

On the sales growth in Bengaluru market, Sanjeevini Group Chairman Umesh Gowda H A said, "Housing sector is moving towards a more mature and demand-driven phase, where buyers are increasingly prioritising quality, location, amenities and the credibility of the developer." Ramji Subramaniam, Managing Director of Sowparnika Projects, noted that the end-user demand in Bengaluru remains high, leading to growth in sales. Sterling Developers Director-Marketing Anjana Sastri said Bengaluru city has seen rapid growth in the number of HNIs and successful entrepreneurs working in tech and startup ecosystems who seek premium living spaces that reflect their elevated lifestyle. "There is increasing interest among homebuyers to continue to invest in residential real estate for long-term returns and the desire for stability amid global volatility," Sastri added.