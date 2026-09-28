Housing sales rebound in Q3 2026, office leasing momentum continues

India’s residential real estate market regained momentum in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2026), with housing sales across the top seven cities rising 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to approximately 100,220 units even as the office sector continued its growth momentum, with leasing increasing 9 per cent YoY to 18.7 million square feet (msf).

According to research by property consultancy firm Anarock, housing sales grew despite geopolitical uncertainty and other economic pressures, after multiple quarters of moderation. Housing sales value in Q3 2026 rose 2 per cent YoY to approximately ₹1.55 trillion.

Earlier, housing sales had dipped by 6 per cent YoY in Q2 2026 and by 7 per cent YoY in Q1 2026. In 2025, sales had dropped by approximately 14 per cent YoY.

Overall, in the first nine months of 2026 (9M 2026), sales increased by about 2 per cent YoY to 2,92,610 units. Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), sales increased 10 per cent, while supply grew 8 per cent. According to Anuj Puri, chairperson, Anarock Group, “Among the top cities, the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) recorded the highest sales of around 31,750 units, followed by Bengaluru with approximately 16,670 units. Together, these two cities accounted for 48 per cent of the total sales across the top seven cities in Q3 2026. At 15 per cent, Hyderabad saw the highest yearly jump in housing sales, followed by Bengaluru with a 12 per cent YoY rise, and MMR with a 5 per cent gain. All other top cities individually recorded a dip in sales on an annual basis.”

New housing supply in Q3 2026 rose 18 per cent YoY to approximately 1,14,320 units. MMR led new launches with approximately 37,500 units, followed by Hyderabad at 18,950 units. Hyderabad’s new supply increased 120 per cent annually, while MMR and Bengaluru recorded increases of 27 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively. Homes priced between ₹80 lakh and ₹1.5 crore accounted for the largest share of new supply at 34 per cent, followed by the ₹1.5-2.5 crore segment at 24 per cent. Available inventory rose 12 per cent annually to approximately 6,30,590 units by the end of Q3 2026, from around 5,61,760 units a year earlier. Average residential prices rose 7 per cent annually to ₹9,714 per square foot, with the National Capital Region (NCR) recording the highest increase of 12 per cent.

On the other hand, according to Colliers India, office leasing increased 7 per cent QoQ from 17.4 msf in the previous quarter. Bengaluru continued to lead Indian office demand, with Q3 2026 leasing at 5.2 msf — up 11 per cent YoY — followed by Delhi-NCR at 3.3 msf — up 106 per cent YoY — and Pune at 3.2 msf — down 14 per cent YoY. Flex space operators accounted for around 4 msf of leasing in Q3 2026, up 49 per cent YoY. New office supply in the quarter increased 16 per cent YoY to 19.2 msf, with Hyderabad contributing 6.7 msf and Bengaluru 5.4 msf.

“Office space demand in the country has remained remarkably consistent in the first three quarters of 2026, even though a minor blip was evident during Q2 on account of external volatilities. Leasing activity in the third quarter has been particularly noteworthy at 18.7 msf, a record high for Q3 in recent years,” said Arpit Mehrotra, managing director, office services, Colliers India. In 9M 2026, office leasing grew 7 per cent YoY to 54.4 msf. Colliers sees demand prospects remaining strong for Q4 2026. “We are well poised for a stronger 2026, wherein we could potentially see 75-80 msf of transactions across the major office markets of the country,” Mehrotra added.